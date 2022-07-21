Naked man dancing with a handgun on highway is taken into custody, Michigan police say

A 46-year-old man was taken into protective custody after he was seen dancing naked with a handgun on a Michigan highway, state police said.

Multiple witnesses called Michigan State Police to report the man’s behavior, 9 and 10 News reported.

The Rapid City man danced naked with a handgun on the southbound side of a highway in northern Michigan, Detroit News reported. Witnesses saw the man doing push-ups and manually emptying the ammunition from his 9mm handgun.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they took the man into protective custody and transported him to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, WNEM reported.

According to Up North Live, officials said the man had a valid Concealed Pistol License.

The incident occurred in Wexford County, about 205 miles northwest of Detroit.

