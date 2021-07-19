Naked man entered camper, crawled into child's bed, charges say

Jul. 19—WATERVILLE — An intoxicated man at Kamp Dels entered a camper occupied by children he did not know and crawled into bed with girl while partially nude, charges allege.

Kelvin Eduvi Rosales, 30, of Waldorf, was charged with gross misdemeanor indecent exposure Monday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A 10-year-old girl reported a stranger came in to the camper in which she and two other children were sleeping just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a court complaint. The girl said the man exposed himself, got into her bed and touched her feet.

The girl went outside and told two adults. The men said they went into the camper and found Eduvi Rosales with his pants and underwear around his ankles. They had to tell him several times to leave.

A deputy located and arrested Eduvi Rosales at the campground and a breathalyzer showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.24.