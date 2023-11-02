Naked man fights police officer, steals patrol vehicle in Las Vegas (video)

A bizarre and chaotic scene unfolded on the streets of Las Vegas on Halloween night when a naked man got into a fight with a police officer and then stole his patrol vehicle. And it was all captured on video.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. when officers responded to a call regarding a naked man in traffic near Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive.

Naked man steals police SUV

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Clyde Cabulisan, 29, began fighting with the first responding officer, hitting and punching him, before jumping into the officer’s patrol SUV and driving off.

A chase ensued and Cabulisan eventually crashed into another vehicle roughly five miles away. Read the full story on 8NewsNews.com

