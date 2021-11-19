Naked man fights, resists, gets tazed

Nov. 18—EAU CLAIRE — Police tazed a naked man who had been fighting a friend on Tuesday morning inside of a residence on Eau Claire's southwest side.

Carlin J. Kaufman, 29, 1340 Woodland Ave., faces six misdemeanor charges including battery, resisting an officer, mistreating animals and possession of a controlled substance.

He was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court and released on a signature bond with the conditions that he not have contact with victims or consume non-prescribed drugs.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police responded to an assault in progress at a home on the 700 block of West MacArthur Avenue. When approaching the residence, officers could hear two men yelling in a bedroom and the sound of a body hitting a wall.

Officers entered the unlocked house and announced their presence. A disheveled, crying man left the bedroom. The hysterical man said Kaufman had attacked him and refused to leave the house.

An unclothed Kaufman refused officers' commands to leave the bedroom, yelling "come make me" and a string of profanities. While speaking with officers, Kaufman also kicked a cat into the air.

After refusing numerous commands to comply, an officer deployed his taser on Kaufman. Another officer found a pair of shorts and put them on Kaufman.

While being arrested, Kaufman continued to resist officers and behave belligerently, including kicking the inside of the squad car.

The victim told police that he and Kaufman came back to the house after they went out drinking Monday night. On Tuesday morning, Kaufman began stripping, saying he needed to urinate. The victim urged him to put his clothes on, but Kaufman began slapping and then punching him.

Another person in the house said that Kaufman had not previously behaved in such a manner and was normal the night before.

In Kaufman's clothing found at the house were four prescription drug pills and a glass container with an unknown white powder.