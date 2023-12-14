Naked man found atop headless mom in Jersey Shore apartment

A 46-year-old naked man, covered in blood, was reportedly on top of the body of his decapitated mother when police arrived at the man’s Jersey Shore apartment building.

Jeffrey D. Surgent called 911 on Friday afternoon confessing he’d just killed his mother, according to NJ.com. Police arrived to find 74-year-old Alexandri M. Surgent dead in her son’s hallway.

The victim’s severed head was found a few feet away from where the Surgents were lying. Security video shows that head being tossed out of the alleged killer’s Ocean City, New Jersey, unit and into the hall of his Ocean City Housing Authority building. Surgent, wearing no clothing, is then seen dragging his mom’s corpse into the hallway too.

The suspect reportedly told police he had mental health issues and screamed he was sorry as he was taken into custody. Surgent also sang “Jesus Loves Me” at that time, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office confirmed Surgent has a history of psychological problems. He reportedly said he suffered from a bipolar disorder in his 911 call.

Surgent was taken to a medical facility and charged with first-degree murder and weapon offenses. Court records indicate a knife was used to separate the victim’s head from her body.

“He just played with the kids and he was really nice,” a neighbor of Surgent’s told ABC News in Philadelphia. “I don’t know what to say. It was weird.”

Ocean City is a popular seaside destination located roughly 130 miles south of New York City.

