Naked man found zip-tied and ‘severely’ hurt in car trunk; 3 arrested, NC sheriff says

Firefighters responding to a 911 call rescued a naked man found zip-tied and severely hurt in the trunk of his car at a North Carolina quarry, sheriff’s investigators said Thursday.

Two men and a woman were arrested and jailed Tuesday on robbery and assault charges in the case, according to their arrest reports filed by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and obtained by The Charlotte Observer.

Firefighters with the East Gold Hill Fire Department treated the victim after finding him in the car on Jan. 20 in the 11700 block of Sansbury Road, in the Mount Pleasant area of neighboring Cabarrus County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An ambulance took the 34-year-old victim to a hospital in Concord, where he was treated for facial fractures, a broken sternum, a small brain bleed and air on his lungs, Rowan sheriff’s investigators said.

The victim had earlier been robbed of a firearm and assaulted in a home in the 1300 block of Oliver Road, in the Rowan County community of Rockwell, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A woman visiting the home on Oliver Road called 911 to report a strong odor of bleach inside, according to the Sheriff’s Office statement. Deputies arrived, found blood stains and called local hospitals to see if a patient was being treated for injuries. That’s when they learned of the 34-year-old victim, investigators said.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known Thursday.

Sheriff’s investigators charged Jackwlyn Corl, who lives in the Oliver Road home, and 26-year-old William Wilson of Salisbury with felony counts of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapons, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, causing serious injury.

Investigators charged 35-year-old Thomas Llewellyn of Salisbury with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, causing serious injury, and probation violation.