Naked man rams Fresno officer’s cruiser. The car he used was stolen, police say

A Fresno man who slammed into a police car while naked was booked into Fresno County Jail Friday morning after he tried to evade pursuing officers.

Police said he wasn’t high or drunk, but he was driving a stolen car.

Spokesman Felipe Uribe said the bizarre incident began at 4:30 a.m. at Highway 41 and East Bullard Avenue, where a female officer was dispatched to investigate a collision. She pulled behind the car of the 29-year-old suspect and discovered that he was not wearing any clothes.

The officer ordered him out of the car, but the suspect backed into the police vehicle and then sped west on Bullard, across North Blackstone Avenue before ramming into a utility pole at North Glenn Avenue. Other officers arrived, and the suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody. He was evaluated to see if he was under the influence, but he was not, said Uribe.

Employees at the Ford dealership where the incident began alerted officers that the Mazda had been taken from the used car lot, Uribe added.

The suspect was booked on charges of hit-and-run, auto theft, and other charges.