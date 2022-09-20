Naked man resists arrest, sets house on fire in Apple Valley, sheriff's officials said

Sheriff’s officials said a 38-year-old naked man resisted arrest, then set a house on fire before being taken into custody in unincorporated Apple Valley.

Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported that at 9:21 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 20500 block of Canaille Drive.

The area is located south of Rock Springs Road and east of the Mojave River.

Deputies learned that 38-year-old T.J. Williams and his girlfriend were allegedly fighting at the location.

Upon arrival, Deputy A. Schwingel located Williams naked in the front yard of the residence.

Williams ran inside the residence and retrieved a rifle, however, he dropped the firearm and began to comply with deputies’ orders, sheriff’s officials said.

When Schwingel attempted to detain him, Williams ran into the residence and set it on fire. He then fled the structure through the rear door and fought with deputies when they attempted to detain him, according to the sheriff’s report.

The structure sustained major damage from the fire and the woman escaped without injury.

Williams was found to be on active parole. He was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of resisting/obstructing a peace officer, arson of an inhabited structure and spousal abuse.

Williams’ bail was set at $250,000, however, he is also being held without bail on a parole hold, booking records show.

He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy A. Schwingel at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

