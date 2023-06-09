Naked man shot by Dayton officers after charging with sword released from hospital, booked in jail

A man who was shot by officers after allegedly charging at them with a sword is out of the hospital and in jail.

David Showalter, 34, was booked in the Montgomery County Jail Tuesday afternoon. He was previously in the hospital being treated for injuries sustained in the incident on May 24. He was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of felonious assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, assault on a peace officer, and obstruction of official business.

>> PHOTOS: 1 in critical condition after being shot by officers in Dayton

Showalter’s bond was set at $100,000 this week, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

On May 24, Dayton officers were called out to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue after getting reports of a naked man with a sword.

Police showed body camera video of officers arriving on the scene just before 5:10 p.m. The video showed a naked man, identified as Showalter, running down the sidewalk toward a Dayton officer with a sword in his hands.

Afzal said that the two responding officers fired multiple shots at Showalter, hitting him in his lower extremities after he raised his weapon in an “aggressive manner.”

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Unclothed’ man shot by Dayton officers after charging with sword; injuries non-life-threatening

After firing shots, the officers started providing life-saving measures and placed tourniquets on both of Showalter’s legs before he was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Court documents filed Friday show that Showalter’s next court appearance is on June 15.