Naked man shot by Dayton officers after charging with sword criminally charged

A man who was shot by officers after allegedly charging at them with a sword was criminally charged Monday.

David Showalter was indicted by a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court grand jury on charges of felonious assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, assault on a peace officer and obstruction of official business.

On May 24, Dayton officers were called out to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue after getting reports of a naked man with a sword.

Police showed body camera video of officers arriving on the scene just before 5:10 p.m. The video showed a naked man, identified as Showalter, running down the sidewalk toward a Dayton officer with a sword in his hands.

Afzal said that the two responding officers fired multiple shots at Showalter, hitting him in his lower extremities after he raised his weapon in an “aggressive manner.”

After firing shots, the officers started providing life-saving measures and placed tourniquets on both of Showalter’s legs.

He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Showalter’s arraignment is set for June 20.

He is currently not listed in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.