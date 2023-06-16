Naked man shot by Dayton Police after charging with sword pleads not guilty

The naked man who reportedly charged at Dayton officers with a sword and was subsequently shot by them pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

On May 24, Dayton officers were called out to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue after getting reports of a naked man with a sword.

Police showed body camera video of officers arriving on the scene just before 5:10 p.m. The video showed a naked man, identified as David Showalter, running down the sidewalk toward a Dayton officer with a sword in his hands.

The two responding officers fired multiple shots at Showalter, hitting him in his lower extremities after he raised his weapon in an “aggressive manner.”

After firing shots, the officers started providing life-saving measures and placed tourniquets on both of Showalter’s legs.

He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Showalter was indicted by a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court grand jury on charges of felonious assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, assault on a peace officer, and obstruction of official business.

He was booked in jail on Tuesday with a bond set at $100,000.

The suspect was initially scheduled to be arraigned on June 20, however it was rescheduled to an earlier date of June 15.

He pleaded not guilty in court.

His scheduled conference was set for next month on July 10.



