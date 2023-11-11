Naked man shot, killed by Hall deputies after aiming gun at them, GBI investigating

A SWAT standoff that began on Saturday morning in Hall County has ended with one man dead.

Deputies say they were called to a home in a Flowery Branch neighborhood just before 6:45 a.m. when a woman called 911 to say she had been assaulted in her home on Samoa Way.

She told police that the suspect, who was armed with a gun, threw her down a flight of stairs and wouldn’t let her leave the home. She eventually escaped to a neighbor’s house and call 911.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After more than two hours of trying to talk to the man, SWAT teams arrived and began negotiating with him via phone.

Just before 12 p.m., the man walked out of the house naked with a gun.

He fired several shots into the woods around the home and then pointed his gun at deputies.

Two deputies then fired at the suspect and killed him.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I always regret when these types of incidents happen, but our deputies did the difficult job they are called to do when there is a deadly threat,” said Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch. “I am thankful no one in the neighborhood was injured, and I’m thankful that our deputies went home safe today.”

The two deputies who fired their guns are being placed on administrative leave, as per department policy.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: