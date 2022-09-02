Naked man swinging car straps on construction site shot by Clayton officer, officials say

A man who police say took off his clothes and swung car straps at officers after a car accident is recovering from being shot Friday morning.

Clayton County police say they were called to a car accident with injuries on Old Dixie Road in Forest Park just after 9:45 a.m.

Witnesses told officers that one of the men involved in the crash got out of his car, took off his clothes and ran off into the woods.

Officers found the man at a nearby construction site on Charles W. Grant Pkwy. and Old Dixie Road. They say he was using the metal part of a ratchet strap to try and break into a car.

The suspect began twirling the ratchet strap in his hands like a weapon, according to police.

The man ignored commands from officers to drop the ratchet strap, so they tased him twice. Neither taser was effective in stopping the suspect.

After being tased, the man swung the car strap at an officer, who then shot him in the leg.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

No officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident. Police are investigating the crash.

