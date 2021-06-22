Naked man tells police he was out to get some 'fresh air'

Jun. 22—Police were called after a naked man was seen wandering the streets near downtown Tahlequah.

On June 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to North Muskogee Avenue and East Downing Street on report of a disturbance. Smith arrived to find a disrobed Robert Gilliam walking around and holding a pair of jeans.

"While speaking with Robert, I observed him to have bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and was talking to himself. I asked Robert if he was under the influence of any drug, he did not answer my question and continued talking to himself," Smith said.

Gilliam told officers he had gone outside unclothed to "get some fresh air." The man continued to talk to himself and admitted he had taken something, but wasn't sure what it was.

"Robert was advised he could not be walking around in public with no clothes on and intoxicated," said Smith.

Gilliam was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked in on charges of indecent exposure and public intoxication.