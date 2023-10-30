Naked opera singer went on rampage at care home armed with bow and arrow, court hears

Mr Holland 'flipped' after being told he must remain indoors after having too much to drink

A naked opera singer armed with a bow and arrow was tasered by police after causing £3,000 worth of damage to a care home, a court heard.

Staff called 999 when Mark Holland, 63, went on a “rampage” after being told he would not be allowed to leave the care home to go shopping, Blackpool Magistrates Court heard.

Belmar Nursing Home in Lancashire went into lockdown on Oct 2 during a stand-off between police. The other residents were evacuated from common rooms and taken to the cellar to hide as Holland went on a wrecking spree.

The court heard Holland was only stopped after he was struck three times with a Taser fired by police officers.

Holland, a retired opera singer, was a voluntary resident at the home after suffering health issues, and he was normally allowed his freedom, the court heard.

However, he “flipped” after home bosses feared he had been drinking too much and told him he must remain indoors.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said a disgruntled Holland suddenly broke out into song and appeared from his room naked.

He threatened staff, who rang police and evacuated residents to safe areas when Holland re-appeared from his room wielding his bow and metal-tipped arrows.

The court heard he caused £2,800 worth of damage to the home when he broke doors, set off fire extinguishers and threw concrete blocks at a visitor’s car.

Holland is a graduate of the prestigious Royal College of Music in London - Donald Cooper

In a statement read to the court, Pc Nicole Bennett said the incident “escalated quickly” and police brought in a trained negotiator as they feared Holland would take a hostage.

“He then confronted myself and three other officers with a large bow and arrow. I had never faced this level of threat before. He was preparing to shoot an arrow and had taken direct aim at us.”

It was at this point that she and her colleagues retaliated with Tasers.

Holland was tasered three times before retreating back into his room. Police then broke into the room and handcuffed him.

Katie Bent, a member of staff, said in a statement: “He was on the rampage and we had to move all the residents apart from the end-of-life patient who could not be moved.”

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said his client had been at the Belmar for some time and staff were aware he had the bow and arrow in his possession. He said they had even played with the bow and arrow when cleaning his room.

Depressed after mother’s death

He added how Holland’s mother had died a short time before the incident and he had been depressed.

“He has had a fine career as a renowned baritone and has appeared worldwide, as well as starring on the West End. He comes from a good background with family in Hertfordshire.”

Mr Colebourne added: “Since his arrest he has been in prison custody. Both he and his family feel he is getting help there.”

District Judge Richard Thompson heard that the arrow Holland had fired towards police only went a few feet because the bow’s string broke.

Sentencing him to six months in prison, the judge told Holland: “This a sad situation. As an educated man you lost control and caused fear with that weapon.”

Holland, who had just received a £110,000 inheritance, was ordered to pay £2,800 to the home, £250 compensation to the car owner and £250 each in compensation to staff involved in the evacuation of residents.

