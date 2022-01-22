A naked snow angel for the Betty White Challenge raises money for Burlington animal shelter

On Monday, Cody Flietner stripped down to his blue underwear, laid on the snow-covered ground and made a snow angel, the theme to "The Golden Girls" playing in the background.

For Flietner, the naked snow angel was both a promise kept and a tribute to a friend, Betty White.

"I'd totally do it again, although that was the coldest I've ever been in my life," he said. "The snow angel was in part my way of saying thanks to everything Betty White was and stood for in humanity and for the animals. She's forever a Golden Girl angel in my heart."

When the beloved actress died Dec. 31, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday, she left a legacy of not only iconic comedy roles like Rose Nylund of "The Golden Girls" and Mary Tyler Moore Show "Happy Homemaker" Sue Ann Nivens, but of devotion to animal welfare.

More: The #BettyWhiteChallenge: Fans honor late actress on the day she would have turned 100

Snow Angel Time 😇❄ #BettyWhiteChallenge Posted by Cody Flietner on Monday, January 17, 2022

To honor her passion for animals, fans started the #BettyWhiteChallenge, asking everyone to donate $5 to an animal shelter or rescue, or zoo on Monday, what would have been her 100th birthday.

Flietner joined that challenge on Jan. 3, promising that he would strip down to his skivvies and flail around in the snow if he raised $2,000 to be donated to the Des Moines County Humane Society. He exceeded that goal, and a video posted to his Facebook page showed donors he had kept his word.

For subscribers: 'I woke up and I couldn't move': Van Buren woman raises money for spinal cord injury research

"To all of the supporters of the fundraiser and who donated, I'm beyond speechless. An incredible turnout and support for our local shelter, it made my heart extremely full," said Flietner.

Flietner and his husband, Greg, not only were big fans of White, but they also had the pleasure of meeting the actress, whom they described as sweet and kind, at a fundraising dinner.

Story continues

More: Music Bingo brings new twist to an old game

Betty White blessed the marriage of the Burlington couple

The Flietners married on May 1, 2010. They were the 10th gay couple from the Burlington and West Burlington area to marry since the Iowa Supreme Court's April 3, 2009 ruling that banning same-sex marriage was unconstitutional.

White was a well-known advocate for LGBTQ rights and blessed the Flietners' marriage during the 2013 dinner.

More: 'If there's no dialogue, we can't understand each other': Trans woman explains what legislators get wrong in transgender bills

"I had won an eBay auction back in 2013 through the Morris Animal Foundation," Flietner said. "The auction was an evening and dinner date with Betty White. Being animal lovers that we are and huge 'Golden Girls' fans, I had to bid on this auction to have the experience of a lifetime meeting an actual Golden Girl.

"She was an absolute delight. Down to earth, easy to talk with. She held Greg's hand the whole time during our initial meet and greet before dinner."

White, he said, ate no food, but did drink some Grey Goose vodka on the rocks with a twist of lemon.

"My kind of lady," he joked.

For subscribers: Pride Month: Some of Burlington's LGBTQ-owned businesses set sights on expansion

How much money did the Betty White challenge raise for the Des Moines County Humane Society?

Other locals would have made Betty White proud as well.

The DMCHS shelter was closed on Monday as usual, "but then people started showing up with donations," said shelter director Tiffanie Rourke-Thompson.

"The wonderful support we received for Betty White's birthday was awesome. We raised over $5,000 and received some great donations of other items, also," she said, including food, blankets, treats and toys.

Donations came at a great time for the shelter, which has no January fundraisers.

More: Meet the Iowa women who are seeking justice for family members slain by officers

The shelter as of Thursday was housing and feeding 36 cats and 20 dogs.

"Coming into the beginning of the year with such a nice donation will help a lot. We have had lots of veterinarian visits, with a lot of injured animals that came in, all stuff we were able to fix, thank goodness," Rourke-Thompson said.

Among those injured animals was a gray kitten named Martin, who Rourke-Thompson said had abscesses in his side when he arrived. Martin is "cleaning up really nice" thanks to antibiotics given to him during that vet visit and since has been adopted.

"His new owner is taking great care of him," Rourke-Thompson said.

Other animals are still waiting for their forever home.

For subscribers: Downtown Burlington welcomed the arrival of these 8 new businesses in 2021

"Every day, we have over 50 animals here that we care for," Rourke-Thompson said. "Daily care alone costs a lot every day, with cleaning, food and supplies."

Rourke-Thompson hopes the Betty White Challenge will become a yearly fundraiser.

"I don't see how it won't come up again next year; it is up to us to keep (the Betty White Challenge) going," she said.

For subscribers: Burlington's Capitol Theater to see addition of black box theater, social club lounge and anime films

How much money did DMCHS raise online for the Betty White challenge?

The challenge posted on the DMCHS Facebook page also so far has netted more than $2,000 from 61 donors.

A small portion will go for a Betty White plaque at the shelter.

As far as upcoming events, the shelter on Feb. 1 will put up a Valentine's Day giving tree.

"Through Valentine's day people can pick out a heart ornament with a shelter dog or cat's picture and information. They can come in any time during that week to give the cat or dog love," Rourke-Thompson said, and can bring food and supplies as well.

White, who said, "You can always tell about somebody by the way they put their hands on an animal," would surely approve.

More: 'They're pretty secretive:' Southeast Iowa's bobcat population is quietly on the rise

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Iowa man's naked snow angel raises money for the Betty White Challenge