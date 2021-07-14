Naked toddler found wandering on Manchester streets

Jul. 14—A naked 2-year-old boy was found wandering in the road in a West Side neighborhood Monday morning, according to Manchester police.

Officers responded to the area of Hevey and Conant streets around 11 a.m. and found the little boy on the sidewalk. He appeared to be in good health except for an injury to his left foot, according to a news release.

Officers located the toddler's mother, but based on their investigation, the boy was placed in the custody of other family members, police said.

The incident is being investigated.