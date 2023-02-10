Naked Wines (LON:WINE) investors are sitting on a loss of 73% if they invested a year ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) share price has gained 26% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 73% in the last year. So the rise may not be much consolation. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While Naked Wines made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Naked Wines grew its revenue by 4.2% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Even so you could argue that it's surprising that the share price has tanked 73%. Clearly the market was expecting better, and this may blow out projections of profitability. But if it will make money, albeit later than previously believed, this could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.8% in the twelve months, Naked Wines shareholders did even worse, losing 73%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Naked Wines better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Naked Wines is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

