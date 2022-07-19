Is Naked Wines plc's (LON:WINE) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) has had a rough three months with its share price down 53%. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study Naked Wines' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Naked Wines

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Naked Wines is:

2.2% = UK£2.4m ÷ UK£110m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Naked Wines' Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

As you can see, Naked Wines' ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 11%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 25% seen by Naked Wines over the last five years is not surprising. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Naked Wines' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 4.7% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Naked Wines is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Naked Wines Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Naked Wines doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Naked Wines' performance. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Additionally, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to continue to see a similar decline in its earnings in the future as well. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own if You Want Passive Income

    A big yield, a history of regular dividend hikes, and a reliable business make this passive-income giant an attractive stock to own.

  • Trump Media Probe Seeks Information on Obscure Private Equity Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal probe of Donald Trump’s social media deal is putting a spotlight on Rocket One Capital, an obscure private equity firm with no obvious connection to the transaction beyond a board member.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Miami-based private

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Warren Buffett Stock Right Now With $5,000

    Passive income is becoming increasingly desirable in the present economy. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation, in addition to global economic impacts linked to the war in Ukraine, have sent stocks into a downward spiral. Since the onset of 2022, the S&P 500 has shed 19% of its value, and the more speculative Nasdaq Composite has plunged 26%.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Markets are signaling the Fed is being too aggressive in fighting inflation - and a 100 basis point hike this month isn't important to stock prices

    "[T]he pace of Fed hikes is not as important as where markets believe Fed Funds will average over the next 24 months," DataTrek's Nicholas Colas wrote.

  • Coinbase Takes a Big and Important Win

    This is news that will undoubtedly do Coinbase a lot of good. "As we continue to grow across Europe and other regions, maintaining our strong regulatory relationships will ensure that we will continue to bring to market the products that our customers want, through the most trusted and secure platform in the cryptoeconomy."

  • General Electric Unveils New Brand Names, Logo, Ahead of Historic Split

    "Today marks a key milestone in GE's plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss blue-chip dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. In May 2022, US inflation reached its 40-year high, with the consumer price index […]

  • US stocks will keep falling even if the economy dodges a recession, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says

    "Make no mistake, we don't believe this bear market is over, even if we avoid a recession," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson told clients.

  • Indian rupee closes at record low as oil weighs

    The Indian rupee pared early gains to close at record low on Monday, as rising crude prices weighed on the currency, even as other Asian currencies drew some strength from a retreating dollar. It was the rupee's sixth straight session of record lows. India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirement and high global crude prices have threatened to increase the country's trade and current account deficits.

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • Forget Apple: Here Are 2 Lesser-Known Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch

    The tech giants dominate the market and companies such as Apple, Alphabet and Amazon are a ubiquitous part of our daily lives. All are tech pioneers and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is widely used by all – from the iPhone’s FaceID and Google’s search algorithms on to Amazon’s cloud computing solutions which are used by millions across the globe. In fact, you might not notice it, but AI is all around us these days – used in smart homes and cities, online shopping, cars, drones, and healthcare, am

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Passive Income Stream This Summer

    Investing in equal parts of these three industry-leading businesses provides a dividend yield above 3%.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 blue chip stocks to buy now according to billionaire Andreas Halvorsen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Halvorsen’s hedge fund performance and stock picks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen. Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global had […]

  • Indian Rupee Drops to Another Record Low as Foreign Funds Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee touched another record low as foreign investors continued to sell the nation’s equities.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe rupee declined to as low as 80.06 per dollar on Tuesday before reversing losses to trade 0.1% higher as traders

  • Alphabet Stock: What the Charts Say After 20-for-1 Stock Split

    Alphabet stock just underwent a 20-for-1 stock split. Here's how to trade the stock after the event.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Biotech stocks were among the first group of equities to head southward late last year. The closely watched iShares Biotechnology ETF and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF are up by 2.56% and 7.62%, respectively, since July 1. Which beaten-down biotech stocks might come roaring back in the second half of 2022?

  • Google Parent Alphabet Starts Trading at Split-Adjusted Price

    Alphabet split its shares 20 for 1 after the bell on Friday. Amazon, Shopify and GameStop have also recently approved stock splits.