Naked woman breaks into neighbor’s home, grabs his shotgun, Pennsylvania cops say

A 57-year-old woman is accused of breaking into her neighbor’s home and stealing his shotgun before barricading herself in her Pennsylvania home, police told multiple news outlets.

The woman’s neighbor was washing dishes inside his home when he saw her — naked — walking toward his back door on March 12 in Bedford County, WTAJ-TV reported.

He heard the woman hit the door, and he went to the front of his house to call the authorities, WJAC-TV reported.

Then he saw her leave the backdoor with his shotgun, the outlet reported.

She told him “it’s my house” when he asked her what she was doing, WTRF-TV reported.

The woman walked back to her home before she was taken into custody and treated for “self-inflicted sword wounds,” the outlet reported.

