Naked woman covered in blood attacks assistant police chief, Alabama police say

An Alabama woman is in custody after attacking an assistant police chief and covering him in blood, police say.

The Powell Police Department was called to a mobile home on Jan. 15 after receiving reports that a woman was naked and yelling at her neighbors from the broken windows of her home, according to a release.

Assistant Chief Gage Wilson attempted to speak with the woman, who he saw was covered in blood, but the woman did not stay back when asked, police said. Wilson went through the home and determined that the blood was the woman’s own, as he saw multiple broken windows and blood “covering the residence.”

Wilson returned to his police car to grab gloves and other medical supplies to help the woman when police say she attacked him from behind, “covering Assistant Chief Wilson in her blood.”

When Wilson tried to arrest her, police said the woman fought back, “further exposing him to more blood.”

The woman was eventually arrested, wrapped in a blanket and provided medical care by paramedics, police said.

She is charged with felony assault of a police officer.

Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone said in the release, “as police officers, you never truly know what to expect from any call, there’s no such thing as a ‘routine’ call these days.”

“Clearing a residence alone, with a home covered in blood, all while ultimately trying to provide medical aid is something most people just couldn’t do,” Malone said.

Fake firefighter used flashing lights — then real cop pulls him over, CO officials say

Woman stabs boyfriend with knife for urinating in their bed, Louisiana police say

Crash kills dad of 5 and ‘exemplary detective’ as he drove home from work, CA cops say

Firefighters find dead woman in passenger seat of burning car, Arkansas cops say