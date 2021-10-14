Naked woman at Denver airport taken to hospital after walking around concourse

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Aaro
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Police inside Denver International Airport responded last month to reports of a naked woman walking through a concourse who seemed erratic and was greeting bystanders.

"How are you doing? Where are you from?" the woman could be heard asking, according to a video obtained by Denver's KCNC-TV. She was recorded walking at the terminal near Gate A-37 around 5 a.m. on Sept 19.

PLANE EVACUATED IN BOSTON AFTER PASSENGER'S CARRY-ON CAUSES SMALL FIRE

Airport police said they received a "report of an intoxicated female completely nude," according to the station. They attempted to cover her up with a large blanket.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGER DETAINED AFTER ALLEGEDLY OPENING EMERGENCY EXIT, WALKING ON WING

"Officers … responded and located the female running around the concourse having some type of medical issue," a police report stated. "Paramedics were called code 10 (which indicates an emergency response). The female was transported to University Hospital by ambulance due to an undetermined medical episode."

While KCNC-TV obtained the video, the station says it is choosing not to broadcast it because of the medical issue authorities believe the woman was experiencing.

No further information has been released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2012, a similar incident occurred at the Colorado airport when a woman reportedly took off all of her clothing inside Concourse B.

"Most were shocked," a witness told FOX 31 Denver at the time. "No one really noticed her at first because people were trying to get to their planes. Then, everyone realized she was just standing there completely naked."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says

    Germany's BMW will be ready for any ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from 2030 onwards with an offering of electric vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said on Tuesday. The EU has proposed an effective ban on fossil fuel cars from 2035 as part of a broader package of measures to combat global warming. Unlike rivals including Volkswagen and General Motors, BMW has not set an end date for production of ICE cars.

  • 93 of Kim Kardashian's most naked photos

    Kim Kardashian's nude Instagram pics, because she's trying to break the internet with her naked photos. Seeing Kim Kardashian nude on Instagram is a sight we're actually starting to get used to, and more power to her. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is no stranger to taking her clothes off and getting a bit naked on Instagram, and fans and followers alike are more than happy to shower the photos in praise.

  • Save $220 on this Samsung Galaxy smartphone on Amazon — but only for today

    Don't miss out on this limited-time smartphone deal.

  • Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

    Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference. It wasn't clear if the determination might lead to additional charges against Petito's boyfriend and traveling partner, Brian Laundrie, who is considered a person of interest in her disappearance and remains unaccounted for.

  • Eating Antioxidant-Rich Foods Can Help Ward Off Alzheimer's Disease

    According to a new study published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring, an oxidation-antioxidant imbalance in blood can act as a warning sign for the development of this condition.

  • ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 Reveals Another Competitor: And Cupcake Is…

    Who was beneath the frosting?

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Killing Ex's New Girlfriend

    Sources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • ‘Nightmare’ Mom Threw Secret Drunken Sex Parties for Young Teens, Encouraged Sex Attacks, DA Says

    Santa Clara County District Attorney’s OfficeA 47-year-old California woman said to be married to a big-shot Silicon Valley executive is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say she lured 14- and 15-year-old high school students to booze-fueled parties where she encouraged and watched “sometimes non-consensual” sex acts.The allegations against Shannon O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, run the gamut from plying minors with alcohol to enabling sexual assault. Prosecutors in Santa Clara

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • Video shows attempted kidnapping of toddler in NYC

    "When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.

  • Gabby Petito's body was outside in the 'wilderness' for 3 to 4 weeks before it was found, coroner says

    Petito's remains were found on September 19 in Wyoming. A coroner declared her death a homicide and said she died by strangulation.

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • India man jailed for killing wife with cobra in Kerala

    Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.

  • Mystery of Grad Student’s Death Deepens With Report of ‘Missing Organs’

    Bloomington PoliceFrom trending hashtags to circulating an online campaign to increase media coverage, social media users are demanding answers in the case of Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Black graduate student who went missing in August before washing up in a river a week later.The case took a twisted turn last week when the Chicago Sun-Times reported that an independent pathology report, commissioned by the family, found that some of Day’s organs and body parts were missing, seemingly contradicti

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Finally Admits He’s a Person of Interest in Family Murders

    FacebookAfter months of speculation, Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers have finally admitted the South Carolina attorney—who’s already accused of orchestrating his own murder—is a person of interest in his wife and son’s double homicide.Jim Griffin, one of the scion’s attorneys, confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began investigating Murdaugh “from the get-go” in the June 7 murders of his 52-year-old wife, Margaret, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Authorities say that Murdaugh