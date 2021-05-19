Naked woman found tied to ‘heavy equipment’ after sexual assault, Illinois police say

Chacour Koop
An Illinois man is accused of tying a woman to “heavy equipment” and sexually assaulting her at his job, officials say.

Ryan Storm, 20, was arrested Wednesday on kidnapping and multiple sexual assault charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

About 2 a.m. Wednesday, a 911 caller told investigators they received a “strange call” from Storm and went to his workplace in Lake Barrington to check on him. When the caller entered the business, they saw Storm running out the back door and a naked woman bound to equipment, officials say.

Officials didn’t release the exact location, but the area includes industrial-type buildings and other businesses.

Storm held the woman against her will, tied her down and sexually assaulted her, officials say. The 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital.

Deputies and police dogs searched for Storm for several hours and later learned he was trying to avoid arrest in Fox River Grove.

A Fox River Grove police officer found Storm running along a road in the village and arrested him, officials say.

“I firmly believe that the victim’s life was saved because of the gut feeling the caller had, and the caller taking the further step of checking on the situation in the middle of the night,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement. “That, in conjunction with terrific law-enforcement collaboration, saved the victim’s life and allowed us to take the offender into custody.”

Storm of Palatine was charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.

