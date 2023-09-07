Naked woman jumps into Biscayne Bay with child, fights with cops who haul them onto boat

A naked woman who jumped into Biscayne Bay with her 3-year-old nephew Thursday morning, causing a commotion that attracted horrified onlookers and law enforcement, is now in much hotter water.

The woman and the child were eventually plucked from the shallow waters just off Brickell Key, unharmed. The child was returned to his mother — the woman’s sister, police said — and the woman was taken to the hospital for a physical and emotional evaluation.

At around 8:30am officers responded to a female acting erratically at 609 Brickell Key Drive. Upon police arrival the female took off her clothes and jumped into the bay with her nephew.



They were both pulled out and were transported to the hospital to be checked. Charges are… pic.twitter.com/F6nU15PIfn — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) September 7, 2023

Though police hadn’t named the woman by early afternoon, they said she is likely to be charged with child endangerment, criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence.

“The baby’s okay, thank God. And he’s back with his mom,” said Miami Police Spokeswoman Kiara Delva.

The online website Only In Dade posted a 39-second cellphone video of the incident that seemed to show the naked woman standing in shallow water between the shoreline and a Miami Marine Patrol boat, holding the infant and also her top, which she swung at an officer aboard the boat.

The incident took place at 609 Brickell Key Dr., at about 8:30 a.m. Delva said police were able to pull the woman and the child aboard without much incident. She also said it remained unclear why the infant was with the woman or what caused her to put herself and the child’s safety at risk.