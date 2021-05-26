Naked woman tells cops boyfriend assaulted her, CA police say. It led to a shooting

Axios

A gunman at a transit station in San Jose, California, on Wednesday morning opened fire, killing at least eight victims, local authorities confirmed, noting the alleged suspect was also dead.The latest: President Biden ordered White House flags, and those of public buildings and grounds "throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions" to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims through sunset this Sunday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Russell Davis confirmed that "deputies did not exchange gunfire" with the shooter, and for now officials believe the shooter's death was "self-inflicted."Davis noted the attack also resulted in “multiple major injuries.”Authorities have emphasized the investigation is ongoing and all findings remain "preliminary" at this time.What we know: Davis said the assailant was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara, the biggest county in the Bay Area. How the shooter died remains undetermined according to County Sheriff Laurie Smith, per AP. The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. local time at the VTA, a "transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard," per AP. It is not yet known whether the attack took place in or outdoors.Davis explained that explosives were found on the scene after the shooting and a bomb squad is investigating. Smith added the area has been "cordoned off" and doesn't currently pose a threat to the public.Both the suspected shooter and several victims were VTA employees, local officials said. Authorities have not yet named the suspect.The shooter's motive, as well as the type of weapon used, are still not yet known, officials said.VTA confirmed that a family reunification center has been set up for employees and families where grief counseling will be available.What they're saying: “A horrible tragedy has happened today, and our thoughts and love go out to the VTA family,” VTA Chairman Glenn Hendricks said at a news conference.San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a press conference: "This is a horrific day for our city, and it's a tragic day for the VTA family."Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County Supervisor: “These folks were heroes during COVID 19, the buses never stopped running, VTA didn’t stop running. They just kept at work, and now we’re really calling on them to be heroes a second time to survive such a terrible, terrible tragedy."Vice President Kamala Harris said: "The facts are still revealing themselves but it is absolutely tragic. It's absolutely tragic. I have family that lives in San Jose. I've worked for many many years with the mayor of San Jose and the police department and my prayers and my thoughts for all those families."California Gov. Gavin Newsom: “It begs the question, what the hell is going on in the United States of America?” He emphasized that it's time for the country to "deal with endemic of gun violence.”President Biden: "Every life that is taken by a bullet pieces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more."Of note: There will be a vigil for the victims Thursday at 6 p.m. at San Jose City Hall, Liccardo announced at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.The big picture via AP: "The bloodshed comes in a year that has seen a sharp increase in mass killings as the nation emerges from pandemic restrictions that closed many public places and kept people confined to their homes."This is a breaking story. Please check back for more details.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free