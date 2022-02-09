Na'Kia Crawford's family thankful for arrest, ask who helped suspect hide for 20 months

Nicholas Crawford, father of Na'Kia Crawford, hugs a family member Wednesday after making a statement on the arrest of the man accused of killing his daughter in Akron.

The family of Na’Kia Crawford, feeling deep loss from the shooting death of the 18-year-old nearly two years ago in Akron, is now feeling a sense of relief that her alleged killer has been caught.

And while her family, relatives and friends wait for what comes next in the case, they are asking who helped teen murder suspect Adarus Black get away and hide for all this time.

The arrest in Atlanta of Black, now 19, was announced late Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service. He was named the prime suspect in the homicide from the start in 2020.

"It's been a long 20 months waiting for this day to come," said Nicholas Crawford, Na'Kia's father. He called his young daughter's death a senseless act of gun violence. Police believe Na'Kia was shot the afternoon of June 14, 2020, while stopped at a traffic light in a car with her maternal grandmother, in a case of mistaken identity.

Nicholas Crawford and other family members gathered Wednesday morning inside the House of Prayer Church for All People on South Balch Street in Akron's West Hill neighborhood. They talked about Na'Kia and thanked law enforcement for finding and arresting Black.

"I'm asking for justice to be served," Crawford said. "We are still mourning nearly two years later."

Law enforcement told him of Black's arrest before they made a public announcement, Crawford said. His initial reaction was just to process the information, he said. And then he said he felt grateful.

The last 20 months have been "torture," he said. "It's been agonizing."

Crawford noted that Black was 17 at the time of the shooting and was able to hide from the law for nearly two years.

"You know there was adults in his life helping him out," he said. He said he hopes those people are found and held accountable.

He said he also hopes Black is prosecuted as an adult to the fullest extent of the law.

Saria Crawford, Na'Kia's paternal grandmother, shares a moment with senior pastor R. Stacey Jenkins as she leaves House of Prayer Church for All People in Akron on Wednesday.

Saria Crawford, Nicholas' mother and Na'Kia's grandmother, thanked whoever it was that provided the information that led to Black's arrest. (She is not the grandmother who was with Na'Kia at the time of the shooting.)

Na'Kia's murderer needs to be locked in a cage for life, she said.

"To me, he is an animal. And they put animals in cages," she said.

Na'Kia, who she called Kiki, "was everything to me," she said. Her granddaughter was kind, smart and helpful, she said.

"She was a good girl," she said. "She excelled in everything, she really did."

"My last 20 months have been a nightmare," Crawford said. "Can't sleep, can't think straight, you know? ... My life is never going to be the same. It's just not. It's had a horrific effect on our entire family. ... I don't have closure. I don't know if I ever will."

She said Black had to have been helped by others.

"The people who protected him, they don't deserve to be walking around here, knowing what he did," Crawford said. "He had to get money from somewhere. And shame on the people who enabled him."

Peaceful protesters gathered June 15, 2020, on North Howard Street in Akron after Na'Kia Crawford's death.

R. Stacey Jenkins, senior pastor at the church, said he has been prayerful for 20 months.

"I have to tell you, when [talking about] justice, justice means to make right, to make peace, to equal things out," Jenkins said. "The word justice is just so unfair in this instance. Justice is not fair, justice is not free. True justice would be giving Na'Kia back to her family. This family will never get justice. If this young man serves the rest of his life in jail, it's still not enough for what he did. The travesty is, he committed this crime at 17, and he had the support of adults to help him go to different states and cities, to change his name."

Jenkins noted that law enforcement said Black was found with a loaded gun at the time of his arrest.

"He was willing, able and determined to kill again. And that's sad," the pastor said. "So I would ask, in this instance with the arrest, there's no winners. This family, the Crawfords ... nobody wins. You have a family grieving and suffering. And then you have another family who have to support the young man through the crime. So, two families impacted by one event that brought destruction. Their hearts are broken."

"It's sad," he said.

Loved ones comfort each other before a candlelight vigil in honor of Na'Kia Crawford on June 15, 2020, in Akron.

The family is grateful for the arrest, Jenkins said. The comfort of God has been supporting and strengthening the family, he said.

"But it's bittersweet. Because nobody wins," he said. "It's a lose-lose situation."

"Justice means that you will get back that which was taken, or that which was lost," Jenkins said.

"And we can never get this young lady back," the pastor said. "And I think that's what hurts the most."

