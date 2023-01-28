Nallen man charged in domestic case

Jan. 27—A man from Nallen is facing felony charges in Fayette County for "a possible domestic incident," according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.

"In the evening hours of Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Nallen," Fridley reported in the release.

Upon arrival at the scene, Fridley said, deputies met with a victim who said she had been physically abused all evening and had been locked inside the residence and forced to stay. The victim added she escaped the residence at one point, but the suspect chased her down, choked her and dragged her back inside where he then physically beat her.

Christian Thomas, 24, of Nallen, was charged with the felony offense of strangulation as well as the misdemeanor offenses of domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page at Fayette County Sheriff's Department, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.