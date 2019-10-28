Nam Tai: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) on Monday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

Nam Tai shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 4.5% in the last 12 months.

