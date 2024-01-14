Nambé couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

Jan. 13—NAMBÉ — Carolina and Ernesto Lujan recall working together to build the warm and colorful Nambé home where they still live, brick by brick.

It was 1951, when Carolina was pregnant with her second son. Her husband and his then-15-year-old brother Ben Luján, Sr. — who went on to serve many years as speaker of the state House of Representatives — used horses to plow dirt for a mud mixture they poured into a frame to create the adobe bricks. Kneeling on the ground, Carolina pounded the mud with her hands to push out any air bubbles.

"We made the adobes right on the corner down there," Carolina said from a comfortable armchair, waving a hand toward N.M. 503. "In those days, we were strong," she remembered.

The story is emblematic of their 75-year-marriage — a milestone the 93- and 94-year-old couple celebrated Saturday with a mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Mission Church, not far from their home.

"It has been a lot of fun, but it has not been easy," Carolina said the week before the celebration.

"A lot of loyalty and a lot of work make marriages last," she said. "You have to work at it."

The couple, both from Nambé, met in elementary school, but Carolina at first disliked Ernesto, who admits to being "a bit of a bully."

As Carolina walked to school with her younger sister, Ernesto would call his dog to chase them.

"We would run up a hill, and I would turn back and say, '¡Panza de agua puerca!' meaning, 'Belly full of dirty water!'" Carolina said with a laugh.

In seventh or eighth grade, Ernesto dropped out of school because he refused to finish some book reports, as the cuento, or story, goes — or because he needed money, he said.

The country was just emerging from the Great Depression, and everyone was poor, the family recalled.

Ernesto became a laborer, working on highway construction, at one point helping the community rebuild Sacred Heart church after a fire and then going on to join the U.S. Army at age 17, lying about his age to enlist.

When he returned from serving in Japan after World War II, "he was popular; he was handsome. What can I say?" Carolina said about her change of heart toward him. "The rest is history."

The couple soon married on Jan. 15, 1949 — despite a schoolteacher's comment to Carolina's family that if she married Ernesto, she would likely die of starvation or in an automobile accident.

"The story was that he was so poor, he'd never be able to support her," their oldest son Alfredo Luján said, as the family chuckled about the memory during an interview. ("Was he a bad driver or what?" Luján asked his mother. "You know his driving habits!" she responded.)

Seventy-five years ago, the marriage "just sort of happened," Carolina said, adding she "really didn't realize why" at the time.

"Years later, I look back, and we have very similar likes and dislikes," she said.

The couple loved music and jitterbug dancing. Ernesto even used to do the splits as he spun his wife around, Alfredo Luján said.

Perhaps most importantly, having grown up in large families in the rural community of Nambé, where everybody called everybody aunt, uncle and cousin, both elder Lujans deeply valued family.

Carolina's most cherished memories are the birth and childhood of the couple's two sons and daughter.

"At that time, I thought [our life] was very hard, but I'm looking back and those were the good days, very good days," she said.

His parents were very involved, Alfredo Luján said.

"If [we] kids had a baseball game or a basketball game or dance recital or anything, they never missed it. I mean, ever," he said.

His mother led a Girl Scout troop, while his father, despite knowing nothing about baseball, organized and coached a youth baseball team. The couple also encouraged their kids through school to the point that, though the family owned almost no books, Alfredo wound up pursuing two graduate degrees in English and becoming a teacher.

"That's one of the things that's remarkable to me," he said. "That's the kind of support and commitment they had to their family."

Decades later, Ernesto obtained his GED in a class taught by his son at what is now Northern New Mexico College. Meanwhile, both parents eventually secured jobs at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where Ernesto advanced from delivering mail within the lab to becoming a mechanical technician. Carolina started as a print shop operator and moved through several secretarial roles up to a position as a lab technician.

The couple retired early enough to enjoy their retirement. But the early years of their marriage were difficult, they said.

About a week after they married — though Ernesto's parents, who were subsistence farmers, had invited the young couple to live with them — Carolina "had the nerve" to go clean out a small adobe building with a dirt floor that her mother-in-law used for storage, she remembered. She walked to the grocery store to buy — on credit, since she did not have 68 cents — a container of calamine powder, painted the storage area and set down wooden crates to use as tables and chairs.

"Then I put on a pot of beans to cook so when Ernesto came home from work, I had dinner ready for him," she said. "I can't believe I did that, but I did.

"People were poor financially, but they learned to work hard and there was a lot of love in [our] families," she continued.

"There have been sadnesses in the family. Nothing is easy, but our life has been full of, actually, a lot of laughter."