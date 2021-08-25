Nambé homicide suspect to be detained until trial

Aug. 25—A District Court Judge has ordered a teen charged in a February homicide in Nambé remain in custody until trial.

Abram Martinez, 17, stands accused of robbing and killing 19-year-old Isaiah Herrera, whose body was found Feb. 4., off a roadway in the Nambé. Martinez was arrested in July and charged with an open count of murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, and various counts of conspiracy. He is being held at the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center.

State prosecutor Heather Smallwood argued in her motion for pretrial detention that Martinez's actions warranted no release from a detention facility until the trial was over, according to court records. She added Martinez's juvenile history indicates he may not abide by conditions of release.

"The Defendant has a juvenile history which includes assaultive and weapons offenses," Smallwood wrote in her motion. "Furthermore, he has a history of violating his probation by leaving home without permission and testing positive for controlled substances."

First District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ruled Aug. 16 Martinez should be held in preventative detention without bond until his trial.

Two other teens, Jacob Ruben and Christian Madrid, face criminal charges in the case for their suspected involvement in the robbery of Herrera. Martinez is the only teen to be charged in Herrera's death.