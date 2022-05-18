Name of 4-year-old Ankeny girl who died after gunshot incident released

Savannah Holmes

The Ankeny Police Department released the name of the child who died in a gunshot incident this week.

On Monday, a 4-year-old girl died of injuries from a gunshot wound after an incident in the 900 block of Northeast Fifth Street. Police identified the girl as Savannah Holmes in a Wednesday news release.

First responders began treating the girl at the scene and she later died of her injuries at a local hospital. Further information was not available. Police said no more information would be released until the investigation is finished.

The incident was isolated and there is no danger to the public, police said.

