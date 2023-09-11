Name alleged Chinese spy working as parliamentary researcher, urge campaigners

A row has broken out about the naming of the alleged Chinese spy working as a parliamentary researcher amid fears for the safety of dissidents.

Campaigners have warned that the arrest has caused fear and panic among the opponents of China’s ruling Communist Party and called for authorities to name the suspect to reassure those who have sought sanctuary in Britain.

The British national, who is in his late 20s, is known to have links to MPs who are vocal opponents of the Chinese regime and have worked closely with dissidents as well as having access to “highly sensitive” material.

The researcher has worked with Alicia Kearns, the chairman of the foreign affairs select committee, and Tom Tugendhat before he took up his post as Security Minister.

Conservative MPs had been considering naming the researcher during a debate in the House of Commons using parliamentary privilege but were warned off by the speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The researcher, who has lived and worked in China, released a statement on Monday stating that he is “completely innocent” and has spent his career “trying to educate others about the challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party”.

But campaigners have said that the seriousness of the accusations – irrespective of whether they are found to be true or not – mean that the researcher should be identified.

‘A delicate balance’

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, who said it is “vitally important” that he is named so those in contact with him are aware that he has been arrested on suspicion of espionage.

Finn Lau, a pro-democracy activist from Hong Kong who has a £100,000 bounty placed on his head by Beijing, had met with the researcher and said that he now “feels insecure”.

He said: “Personally, I am quite concerned because I never got a single briefing before this news went into the public space and especially when I read that he has been arrested since March and, well, we are now in September.

“There is a delicate balance between public interest and privacy, so I will say in that case, because of the grave danger associated with that case, I think there should be much more information ... being released to the public.”

Chung Ching Kwong, the Hong Kong and security lead at Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, said: “If you look at the closed circle that the accused person was connected to, they are very active on China and they are likely to be briefed by and have access to dissidents.

“I have worked with people who were very close to this person and know him well and they might be very nervous when they hear this news. We are not necessarily talking about very sensitive information, [but] information about who they are friends with or which area they live in can pose a serious threat.”

The political activist from Hong Kong said that the researcher should be named publicly to reassure the large dissident community in Britain.

The Government is under pressure to reveal details of what was known about the case

“He is of course innocent until proven guilty, but transparency is very important, disclosing the name of the person would help reassure the dissident community who are among the most vulnerable,” she said.

The man was arrested at a family home in Edinburgh in March and a second suspect, believed to be an academic, was arrested at a property in Oxfordshire.

The Government is now under pressure to reveal the details of what was known when about the arrest and why MPs who may have come into contact with the suspect were not told.

Tim Loughton, a Conservative former minister who has been sanctioned by China, said he and colleagues are “on the frontline of this threat” before bemoaning a lack of briefings on the case, as he told MPs: “I found out more about this character involved from my son, who just happened to be at university with him, than anything I’ve been told formally.”

Sir Lindsay told MPs an “extremely small number of people who needed to know were immediately briefed on a strictly confidential basis” after the arrest, “given the national security of this sensitive matter”. It is understood that Ms Kearns was among those briefed.

Sir Lindsay told MPs: “At this stage I do not wish to say anything further about this issue and I would remind all members of the importance of not discussing security issues on the floor of the House.

“That is particularly important in this case, where commenting on the identities of those alleged to be involved, engaging in speculation about the case or discussing other details runs a serious risk of prejudicing any future prosecutions – which the comments made in the media were unhelpful – something for which I’m sure no member will want to be responsible.”

‘We will not accept any interference’

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman refused to say when the arrest was first learnt about or first raised with China but encouraged any parliamentarians who fear they may have been targeted “in any way, shape or form” to contact the police.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said that he had only heard about the case “very recently” and asked Rishi Sunak whether James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, raised it on a recent trip to Beijing.

Responding to Labour, Rishi Sunak said: “I am sure he will appreciate that as there is an ongoing investigation, as you have also said Mr Speaker, I am limited in what I can say specifically.

“But I have been emphatically clear in our engagement with China that we will not accept any interference in our democracy and parliamentary system.”

Recent court rulings have made news organisations wary about naming suspects before they are charged.

The Supreme Court ruled last year in the case of an American citizen known only as ZXC that a person being investigated for a crime generally has “a reasonable expectation of privacy”.

The ruling confirmed the decision of the High Court in the pop music veteran Sir Cliff Richard’s privacy case against the BBC about its coverage of a South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014.

