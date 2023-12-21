Name on back of demand note leads cops to accused bank robber, Indiana police say

A man accused of robbing an Indiana credit union was caught because his name was printed on the back of his demand note, police say.

Police responded to a panic alarm at the Indiana University Credit Union at about 3:50 p.m. Dec. 19, according to a Dec. 20 news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

Employees told police the suspect, donning a “dark-colored face covering,” handed a teller a note across the counter and fled southbound after receiving all the money from the teller’s drawer, police said.

Investigators discovered the name “Byron Johnson” on the back of the demand note, according to police. Using that name to search police records, authorities were able to determine a physical description of the suspect which matched the one given by bank employees, police said.

Johnson also matched the description of the person suspected of robbing a Circle K gas station at about 1 a.m. Dec. 19, according to police.

Police located a vehicle registered to Johnson with the man inside at about 9:20 a.m. Dec. 20.

During a search, police said they found a sock with “a large amount of cash in it.”

Johnson, 35, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with robbery, theft and intimidation, according to police.

Bloomington, where Indiana University is located, is about 50 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

