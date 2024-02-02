Name a cat after your ex, get them neutered for Valentine's Day. Here's how

Animal shelters across the country are doing anything from writing your ex's name in cat litter to naming cats who are about to get neutered after them for Valentine's Day.

If you're not feeling the love this Valentine's Day, you have many options to vent your feelings via the animal kingdom.

Animal shelters and zoos across the country are willing to name litter boxes, outdoor posts, feral cats and Madagascar hissing cockroaches after ex-lovers in exchange for small donations.

A $5 donation to the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton means the shelter will name a litter box or outdoor sign after your ex. The shelter is accepting donations through Feb. 13 and plans to post a video showcasing the names on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

The Humane Society houses lost, abandoned and mistreated animals and is Butler County's longest-operating shelter.

If that isn't harsh enough, the Humane Society of Warren County in Front Royal, Virginia, will name a feral cat for your ex before neutering them. Donors can participate by sending an email to info@humanesocietywarrencounty.org with the name after donating.

The organization said it was able to trap, neuter and release 368 cats in 2023. The fundraiser has raised over $3,000 through Facebook so far.

The San Antonio Zoo holds an annual "Cry Me a Cockroach" fundraiser for Valentine's Day. Donors can symbolically name a cockroach, rat or vegetable after an ex and the zoo will feed it to an animal.

A $5 donation gets you a symbolic vegetable. It's $10 for a cockroach and $25 for a rodent. The zoo sends a digital Valentine’s Day card to donors.

The El Paso Zoo has a similar fundraiser, called "Quit Bugging Me," with the caveat that the animals "can only eat so many cockroaches," but all the names the zoo receives will be used to decorate the animals’ exhibits.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: This shelter will name a cat after your ex, neuter them for Valentine's