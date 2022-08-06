Can You Name a Child As Your IRA Beneficiary?

Bob Haegele
·6 min read
SmartAsset: IRA Requirements for Minor Child Beneficiaries
SmartAsset: IRA Requirements for Minor Child Beneficiaries

If you want to leave your individual retirement account (IRA) to your grandchildren, you should know that minors can’t inherit an IRA directly. Instead, a custodian should be appointed until the minor is of legal age. Here are some things to keep in mind before you consider leaving your IRA to a minor. A financial advisor could help you create an estate plan to protect your family’s future.

Naming a Minor as an IRA Beneficiary

Naming your minor child or grandchild as an IRA beneficiary was historically an excellent estate planning strategy. In the past, this move permitted minor beneficiaries to stretch required minimum distributions (RMDs) over the remainder of their life expectancies. Because their life expectancies would be many years longer than their parents or grandparents, the money would have potentially decades longer to grow.

However, minor beneficiaries who inherit IRAs today generally cannot stretch RMDs like they could in the past. This is due to a new rule that is part of the SECURE Act, which we’ll discuss in greater detail ahead. For now, the important point is that IRA beneficiaries must distribute the entire amount of the IRA within 10 years of the original owner’s death.

There are also tax considerations if you pass an IRA to a minor beneficiary. An IRA will be taxed as income when money is withdrawn. The exception is a Roth IRA, which the beneficiary can withdraw from tax-free right away, as long as at least five years have passed since you opened the account.

IRA Requirements for Minor Child Beneficiaries

SmartAsset: IRA Requirements for Minor Child Beneficiaries
SmartAsset: IRA Requirements for Minor Child Beneficiaries

It is still possible to pass your IRA to a younger beneficiary. However, here are four things you should keep in mind if you intend to do so:

Minors can’t inherit an IRA directly

The first thing to know about minors inheriting an IRA is that they cannot do so directly. This is because minors are not legally allowed to own property, and this includes IRAs. However, you can name a custodian who is of legal age, typically the minor’s legal guardian. This person will manage the money until the beneficiary is no longer a minor.

You are not legally required to name a custodian, but it is strongly encouraged if you want to leave your IRA to a minor. If you don’t name a custodian, the court system will name one for you, and that person may not manage the IRA according to your wishes.

Another option is to establish a trust. This option can be more costly and time-consuming, but it also gives you more control over how the money should be used.

The 10-year rule

As mentioned, the SECURE Act fundamentally changed how funds in an inherited IRA can be used. Before the act, the beneficiary could stretch RMDs for the remainder of their life expectancy. Thus, if the beneficiary was a minor, they may have had decades of additional growth in the IRA, only taking RMDs during that time.

However, none of this applies to IRAs inherited after the SECURE Act. Not only can beneficiaries no longer stretch their distributions, but there are no longer RMDs for inherited IRAs. Instead, beneficiaries must distribute all the money in the IRA within 10 years; specifically, by the end of the 10th year following the original owner’s death. The beneficiary can then distribute the funds in any manner they choose, as long as the money is fully distributed by the end of the 10th year.

An exception to the 10-year rule

While most beneficiaries are required to distribute all funds in an inherited IRA by the end of the 10th year following the original owner’s death, there are some exceptions. According to the IRS, minor children are considered “eligible designated beneficiaries” to whom the rule does not apply. This means they can make distributions from the IRA using their own life expectancy.

However, once the minor reaches adulthood, the 10-year rule kicks in. In most states, that happens at age 18. If the beneficiary lives in one of those states, they have until the end of the 10th year following their 18th birthday to distribute all the funds in the IRA.

The age of majority

As mentioned, the age of majority is 18 in most states. This is the age at which a person is legally allowed to own property, or in this case, inherit an IRA without the help of a guardian. However, there are three exceptions – Alabama and Nebraska, where the age is 19, and Mississippi, where the age is 21. Thus, the 10-year rule would kick in slightly later in these states.

Bottom Line

SmartAsset: IRA Requirements for Minor Child Beneficiaries
SmartAsset: IRA Requirements for Minor Child Beneficiaries

Leaving an IRA to a minor was often done in the past because it allowed beneficiaries to stretch distributions for the remainder of their life expectancy. This was potentially decades longer than the original owner’s, possibly allowing for many more years of tax-free growth. However, the SECURE Act largely eliminated that strategy, requiring funds in an inherited IRA to be distributed by the end of the 10th year following the original owner’s death.

This does not necessarily mean inherited IRAs should be ruled out completely. It might be one of your largest assets, so it might be a sizable gift to leave to another generation. However, due to the 10-year rule (and the complexity of estate planning more broadly), it makes sense to meet with a financial advisor before you decide if passing an IRA to a beneficiary is the right move for you.

Tips for Estate Planning

  • If you have an IRA you want to pass to a minor beneficiary, it can be challenging to know how to go about it. Working with a financial advisor can be useful as they can help you put together a strategy to keep your loved ones financially secure. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Remember that there are tax implications that come with distributed money from an inherited IRA unless it is a Roth IRA. To estimate how much tax will be assessed on the account’s earnings, use SmartAsset’s capital gains tax calculator.

Photo credit: iStock.com/FatCamera, iStock.com/Casper1774Studio, iStock.com/cometary

The post Minor Child as IRA Beneficiary: Requirements appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Do you really need a financial adviser? Take this six-question test to find out.

    Whether you’re 27 and starting a career or 57 and planning for retirement, you may wonder, “Do I need to hire a financial planner?” Will paying an adviser’s fee result in substantially better financial decisions and fewer costly mistakes? If you’re a diligent saver and competent investor, you may figure there’s little reason to purchase an adviser’s services. If you don’t know something, such as whether converting to a Roth IRA makes sense or not, you’re comfortable researching the answer on your own.

  • 7 Levels of Financial Freedom: How To Work Your Way Up, According to Experts

    Whether you're living to work, drowning in debt, struggling to save, overspending, or existing from paycheck to paycheck, you're all too familiar with the invisible chains of financial stress. The...

  • Elon Musk Says Only Two Things Could Make Him Leave Tesla

    Elon Musk enjoys and cultivates celebrity status as the CEO of Tesla . Fanboys of the executive fell over themselves at the Aug. 4 annual meeting to show their appreciation for Musk's role in developing electric vehicles. In addition to Tesla, he runs SpaceX, Boring Co. and Neuralink.

  • Why You Might Be Interested In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • Nadler holds 9-point lead over Maloney in New York primary: poll

    Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) leads Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) by 9 percentage points in New York’s 12th Congressional District primary, according to an Emerson College Polling-PIX11-The Hill survey released Friday. The survey found that 40 percent of very likely Democratic primary voters planned on voting for Nadler in the primary, which is slated for Aug.…

  • 8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share

    One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are eight high-dividend REITs priced for less than $10 per share: Related: Invest Like A Wealthy Real Estate Mogul For Just $10 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) pays a 15.15% dividend, and it’s pr

  • Only on CBSLA: Ring video shows Anne Heche's car flying down street in Mar Vista

    CBSLA has obtained surveillance video from a nearby residence showing the car that is registered to actress Annge Heche flying down the street in a Mar Vista neighborhood. The blue mini cooper is owned by Heche, according to DMV records.

  • Early Retirement Hack: A New IRS Rule Lets You Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty

    The IRS recently made changes to the amount of money that can be withdrawn each year from retirement accounts before age 59 1/2. As with the increase in overall inflation, the reasonable interest rate...

  • The Most Important Retirement Table You'll Ever See

    One thing that many people worry about with retirement is outliving their savings, and it's not because they think they'll live well into their 100s -- it's because they don't think they'll have enough saved.

  • Social Security: Benefits Protected Against Inflation, But Majority of Americans Remain Unaware

    The recent four-decade high inflation -- combined with market volatility and fears of a looming recession -- are taking a toll on Americans, with 66% of respondents now worrying more (than they did...

  • Here’s When — and When Not — To Cash Out Your 401(k), According to Experts

    Your retirement fund is for retirement -- but what if you need the money in your 401(k) now? After all, you earned it, right? Not so fast. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business SpotlightFind Out: 7...

  • Senators Call Out Fidelity for Adding Bitcoin to 401(k)s. Are You at Risk?

    Democrat senators sent a letter to Fidelity Investments questioning why the company would allow its 401(k) participants to be exposed to Bitcoin. Legislators called the crypto investment a "volatile, illiquid and speculative asset." In April 2022, Fidelity Investments announced that … Continue reading → The post Senators Call Out Fidelity for Adding Bitcoin to 401(k)s. Are You at Risk? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Will a Recession Affect Your Retirement? How to Take Action Now!

    A bear market or an economic downturn can be scary, especially for retirees. However, solid financial plans are built to withstand these challenges. Here’s how.

  • Supreme Court Won't Hear Suit Challenging State-Run IRA

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement Report: Retirement Taxes with Dr. Friday (P5)

    Hank Parrott is joined by tax expert Dr. Friday to discuss how you can optimize your retirement funds and the different kinds of taxes on retirement income on this episode of Retirement Report.

  • 4 Easy Steps to Lower Your Tax Bill Near Retirement

    Unfortunately, taxes are a necessary evil, and they're not going anywhere. As you near retirement, it becomes even more important to hold on to your money and increase your savings. One way to do so is by lowering how much you pay in taxes.