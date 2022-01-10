Name of decedent, more details released about fatal crash involving Stanislaus deputy

The Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy involved in a fatal crash Sunday was one of multiple deputies dispatched to help a Newman police officer who was fighting with a suspect and wasn’t responding on the radio.

The deputy, a detective assigned to Patterson, was driving to Newman with lights and sirens on when he T-boned a Chevrolet coupe that pulled out in front of him. The driver of the Chevrolet died, his passenger was injured and the deputy, who has not been identified, also suffered major injuries.

The incident in Newman started about 7 a.m. as a traffic stop on a pickup truck with expired registration. The driver got out of the vehicle and was uncooperative with Officer Victor Gil, according to Newman police Lt. Brett Short. Another pickup pulled up behind the first and the driver got out and began yelling at Gil.

The driver of the first pickup began walking away and pulled away from Gil when he tried to detain him. Short said Gil was struggling with the suspect when the driver of the second pickup got close to them, yelling and attempting to interfere with the arrest.

Gil made an initial request for backup but was unable to respond to dispatchers as he struggled with the suspects.

Around the same time, a citizen called police to report a Newman officer was in a fight with a suspect, according to Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Erich Layton.

At 7:04 a.m., a dispatcher requested deputies and Gustine police respond to assist the Newman officer.

Layton said at least four deputies were responding Code 3, with lights and sirens, to help the officer. The deputy involved in the crash was in an unmarked Nissan, which he drove for his assignment as a detective.

At about 7:13 a.m., a witness reported the crash at the intersection of River Road and Villa Manucha Road. A California Highway Patrol dispatcher broadcast the location to officers.

Short could not pinpoint an exact time but said Gil and a Gustine officer who responded to help him had the suspects in custody and radioed that they were OK around 7:15 a.m.

Story continues

At the scene of the crash, due to his injuries and possibly the damage to his vehicle, the deputy was not able to radio for help, but other deputies came upon the crash around the time CHP officers got to the scene, according to Layton.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 21-year-old Saul Betancourt, died at the scene. His passenger, 19-year-old Maria Prado, was taken to Doctors Medical Center with major injuries including a possible concussion.

The deputy also suffered major injuries, including a broken leg, and had to undergo surgery.

According to the CHP, Betancourt had stopped at a stop sign at Villa Manucha before pulling into the intersection at River Road, which is not controlled by a stop sign. The deputy was driving south on River Road; the front of his Nissan hit the left side of the Chevrolet.

CHP Officer Tom Olsen said it was foggy at the time of the crash. He said it remains under investigation what visibility was and how fast the deputy was driving.

Layton said the deputy’s name is expected to be released later Monday.

Both suspects in the Newman incident were arrested for felony resisting arrest. The subject of the initial stop was identified as Elijah Clayton Minton, 35, and the other driver was identified as Derek James Brueske, 33, both of Gustine. Short said Gil suffered a minor injury to a joint.