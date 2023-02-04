If You Can Name Every Single One Of Pedro Pascal's Most Famous Characters, You Might Actually Be His Biggest Fan
Test how well you really know Pedro's on-screen résumé.
The costumes alone make Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events worth watching.
Japan's government will begin restricting exports of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China in Spring after it amends a foreign exchange law to allow the change, Kyodo News reported on Saturday. The new regulation will not mention China specifically in a bid to reduce the risk of retaliation by Beijing, the report said, without saying where it obtained the information. Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to join the United States in halting shipments of semiconductor manufacturing equipment produced by the likes of Nikon Corp and ASML Holdings in a bid to stop China developing and advanced chips that could be used to enhance its military power, sources told Reuters, confirming earlier media reports.
Elon Musk may become even more emboldened in his Twitter use after a jury cleared the billionaire Tesla Inc chief executive over his missive that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private. A San Francisco jury took just two hours to unanimously find the world's second-richest person not liable for having allegedly tweeted fraudulently in August 2018 about a possible Tesla buyout. Musk is likely to "double down" on his communication tactics after the verdict, said Minor Myers, a professor of corporate law at the University of Connecticut.
Diana Flores, quarterback for Mexico's national flag football team, aims to break gender barriers as AFC defensive coordinator for the NFL's Pro Bowl Games.
Cook pointed to Apple's crash detection feature as an example of the tech giant using AI, but the company is ramping up its investment in the space.
The app, which had only debuted Tuesday, is built atop Nostr, a decentralized social media protocol.
On Thursday, the 39-year-old Canadian TV personality shared an Instagram Reel with her followers, addressing comments she has received about her abs in a recent promo photo.
Nick Offerman says wife, Megan Mullally, is responsible for his role as Bill in "Long Long Time," the third episode of HBO's "The Last of Us."
The 'Roe v. Wade' reversal cost the party dearly in the midterms. Did they learn anything?
"The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal said he woke up the next day thinking, "Oh, man, I really want that job."
Tesla has reversed course on price cuts to its Model Y line this month after the U.S. Treasury announced loosened restrictions on electric vehicle credits.
Logan Paul, the YouTuber and wrestler has been saddled with a class-action lawsuit over “fraudulent actions” regarding his NFT game, CryptoZoo. After a year of investigation, Stephen “Coffeezilla” Findeisen, a YouTuber who looks into fraudsters and fake gurus in the crypto space, discovered that Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo was something of a scam. CryptoZoo, a blockchain game that was supposed to function like passive income for Paul’s ardent fans and early investors, actually wound up being a rug pull for just about everyone involved because Paul’s team preemptively sold the in-game currency, zoo coins, before everyone else.
There's nothing that makes me laugh more than the time Pedro Pascal told Oscar Isaac that he looked like the "angry eagle" muppet.
Registered dietitian Kara Mockler advises that regularly sleeping more and eating plenty of protein throughout the day will help build muscle.
The life of Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion followed a path known only to the biggest of Hollywood stars: Discovered on-camera in 2012, the cougar adopted a stage name and enjoyed a decade of celebrity status before his tragic death late last year. The popular puma gained fame as P-22 and cast a spotlight on the troubled population of California’s endangered mountain lions and their decreasing genetic diversity. Now, with his remains stored in a freezer at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, wildlife officials and representatives from the region’s tribal communities are debating his next act.
Some people are heading into their local Sephoras to make "skincare smoothies" by mixing together various product samples.
The Cybertruck is Tesla's very first pickup/truck. Elon Musk is building excitement around this highly anticipated vehicle.
"Now, I am sitting here worrying about 'my' ghost baby. Is it lonely? I hope not."
After her team beat Pittsburgh, Duke coach Kara Lawson pointed out an alleged error in their loss against Florida State.
Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States has shot down the mysterious Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET.The balloon was taken down when it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour prior, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associated Press Saturd