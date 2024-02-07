Name of fatal crash victim released

Feb. 6—GUILFORD COUNTY — A man from eastern North Carolina was identified Tuesday as the person who died from injuries caused by a wreck involving three vehicles on Interstate 85 Business on Monday.

Quinton Darnell Dean, 42, of Jacksonville, N.C., died at the scene of the wreck, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

Dean was in the back seat of a 2020 Subaru Outback driven by Nicholas Schottland McCutcheon, 63, of Greensboro that was stopped with other cars in the southbound lanes of the highway at the traffic signal at the Riverdale Drive intersection just before 11:40 a.m.

Alfonso Devon Allen, 39, of Durham was driving a 2017 International box truck south on I-85 Business but failed to reduce speed and slammed into the rear of the Subaru, forcing the car into the rear of the next vehicle ahead, a 2002 Ford Econoline van driven by Brian Keith Huston, 53, of Winston-Salem, according to the Highway Patrol.

McCutcheon had serious injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

Huston and Allen had minor injuries. Both were take to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Troopers charged Allen with failure to reduce speed and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Investigators don't suspect impairment to be a contributing factor in the crash.

All southbound lanes of I-85 Business at Riverdale Drive were closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.