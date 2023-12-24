Name game: Six Tuscaloosa landmarks that were renamed in 2023

Some notable Tuscaloosa landmarks received new names in 2023.

Two downtown streets, a park, the federal courthouse, a bridge and the amphitheater were among the sites that began the year with one name and ended the year with a different name. The name changes included local civic and business leaders, a former U.S. senator and a German automaker that has been producing cars in Tuscaloosa since 1997.

Here's a guide to the name changes in Tuscaloosa:

Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater has been rebranded as the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater.

In November, the amphitheater was officially renamed the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater and the Mercedes-Benz emblem will be raised inside and outside the 8,000-seat venue.

Mayor Walt Maddox said the rebranding will have two major benefits on the amphitheater and the city.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Michael Goebel pose for a photo after renaming the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater between concerts by Loverboy and Foreigner Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

"No. 1 is the just straight financial picture," he said. "It ensures that we will have the resources to be one of the best amphitheaters in the country."

"The second thing, and I think it's just as important, is the branding itself. We were intentional when we opened the doors of the amphitheater, not to take a title sponsor. We wanted to sell Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa has grown ...." he said.

In 1993, Mercedes-Benz announced that Tuscaloosa County would be the site of the automaker's first production facility outside Germany. Since production began in 1997, more than four million vehicles have rolled off the assembly line at the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant in Vance.

In November, the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater was renamed as the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater. In this Sept. 26, 2017 file photo, Hall and Oates perform in the amphitheater.

Mercedes-Benz has been a partner of the city of Tuscaloosa as a sponsor of the amphitheater since it opened in 2011.

In a written release, Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA said "Just as our company strives to bring people together through innovation and excellence, this facility will serve as a place where communities unite through the power of music, culture, and shared experiences.

“We look forward to seeing this venue serve as a central location for fostering connections and inspiration for years to come.”

Downtown Tuscaloosa's U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building was renamed Sept. 15 for Richard Shelby, the longest-serving U.S. senator from Alabama who helped channel the funding for the courthouse and numerous other local projects.

Former Senator Richard Shelby speaks during the ceremony naming the federal courthouse in Tuscaloosa the Richard Shelby Federal Building and Courthouse Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Though born in Birmingham, Shelby earned undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Alabama, then worked as a Tuscaloosa city prosecutor as well as private attorney, a U.S. magistrate, a special assistant state attorney general, and state senator, all before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1978 from the Tuscaloosa-based 7th Congressional District. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1986, and served until retirement earlier this year, having chaired at varying times the Senate Appropriations Committee, Intelligence Committee, Banking Committee, and Rules Committee.

The $47.8 million courthouse and federal building opened in 2011 with murals depicting various historical moments and movements from regional history. Shelby pushed for the building's classical look, in line with expectations of the region, meaning massive Doric and Ionic columns, broad steps and polished masonry. The specific model for the detailing building's portico was the Temple of Zeus at Nemea.

The federal courthouse in Tuscaloosa has been renamed the Richard Shelby Federal Building and Courthouse Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

The Tuscaloosa federal courthouse houses the U.S. District and Bankruptcy courts, including courtrooms and support spaces, the U.S. Probation Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Senator Katie Britt’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the General Services Administration, and the Social Security Administration.

The bill to change the building's name in honor of Shelby was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2022.

"Thank you all very, very much for this great honor," Shelby said at the Sept. 15 renaming ceremony.

Almon Avenue

One of downtown's key streets, 21st Avenue, was renamed in honor of Robert "Bob" N. Almon Sr., a longtime businessman who helped change the face of Tuscaloosa.

Almon, who died at 81 years old in 2014, is credited for helping to create many Tuscaloosa staples such as the amphitheater, the Tuscaloosa Rivermarket, the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk, Government Plaza and more.

The City of Tuscaloosa renamed 21st Avenue as Almon Avenue in honor of Robert Almon Jr. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Robert Almon and his sister Julie Jamison stand in front of the sign commemorating their father.

"We're here today to recognize Bob Almon for being a transformational person in the history of this city," said Mayor Walt Maddox during the Oct. 27 ceremony.

The late civil engineer was the head of the engineering firm Almon & Associates. Almon also planned and help implement the city’s first sewage collection system, the widening of 15th Street from a two-lane street to a six-lane thoroughfare and the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk during a career that spanned decades.

Gary Fitts Street

Sixth Street was renamed in November to honor Travis Gary Fitts, a longtime Tuscaloosa businessman and civic leader.

Fitts, who died May 28, 2022, is credited with turning the Fitts Agency Inc. into one of the largest independent insurance agencies in West Alabama.

The City of Tuscaloosa renamed 6th Street as Gary Fitts Street during a ceremony Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Fitts was the fourth-generation owner and retired president of Fitts Agency Inc., a Tuscaloosa insurance agency that traces its beginning back to 1875.

"Gary was a person who believed in community," said Mayor Walt Maddox during the Nov. 30 ceremony.

"Gary was a champion, a champion for our country, a champion for his family, a champion for business, and a champion from Tuscaloosa," he said.

Maddox said Fitts helped thousands of Tuscaloosa County residents economically through his business and his civic involvement.

Parker-Haun Park

River District Park, which opened in 2022 in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, was renamed Parker-Haun Park to honor local towing leaders.

The city said it chose to honor the Parker and Haun families because of their staunch support for the Saban Center, an interactive learning hub expected to open in 2026.

The City of Tuscaloosa renamed River District Park to honor the Parker and Haun families due to their overwhelming support of the Saban Center. The park is now known as Parker-Haun Park.

The Parker and Haun families own the Tuscaloosa County-based Parker Towing, one of the largest barge lines in the United States.

During the renaming ceremony in October, members of the Parker and Haun families said they are proud to support the Saban Center's mission to become a focal point where children can learn more about science, technology, engineering, the arts and math.

“The donation is for the STEAM opportunities for the children,” said Tim Parker III, president and CEO of Parker Towing Co.

“We saw what a positive impact our prior contribution made at CHOM (the Children's Hands-on Museum) and wanted to be a part of the next evolution for the children of West Alabama. We are honored to have the park named after us due to our history at the location,” Parker said.

Luther Stancel Pate III Memorial Bridge

In May, the Alabama Legislature approved a bill that named the Interstate 20/59 bridge over McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa after the late father of developer Stan Pate.

The bridge with the crimson arches, which serves as a gateway into the city of Tuscaloosa, is now known as the Luther Stancel Pate III Memorial Bridge. Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill into law in May 2023, officially giving the bridge its new name.

Members of the Building Bridges Institute for Racial Reconciliation chose its name from Tuscaloosa’s iconic bridges as a way to symbolize the arc of justice. [Staff photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

The elder Pate, who owned the Pate family farm in Buhl, died in a car accident in 1968 at the age of 31. His son, Luther Stancel Pate IV, who goes by Stan, is a businessman and political influencer. He has been involved in the sale of more than $100 million in property in Tuscaloosa, including McFarland Mall, which is near the I-20/59 bridge, and he has courted controversy by dabbling in state and local politics.

The bill stated that the elder Pate "believed in the qualities of good character and integrity and his word and handshake were as good as gold; he had a passion for farming and believed that anything worth doing was worth doing right to the best of your ability.

"Mr. Pate lived by example and worked hard to provide a good life for his four children ... his memory will not be forgotten."

