Name of homicide victim released

Feb. 17—JAMESTOWN — A 51-year-old man was the victim of a homicide last month at a residence in Jamestown.

Derrick Anthony Hinds was shot and killed just before 5 a.m. Jan. 25 in the residence in the 100 block of Woodleigh Court. At the time, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office did not release his name.

Crystal Constance Bennett, 40, of Jamestown was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

At the time of the homicide, the sheriff's office said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident with no risk to the general public.

The sheriff's office said Friday that the investigation remains active but there's no additional information it would release.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or sheriff's office detectives at 336-641-5969.