Name of man killed in shooting by Kentucky State Police trooper has been released

The identity of a man shot and killed by a Kentucky State Police trooper in Eastern Kentucky Friday has been released.

Glenn Edward Bays, 65, of Harold, was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m. after the shooting on U.S. Route 23 in Prestonsburg, Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall said.

Kentucky State Police said a state trooper was trying to find a vehicle connected with a domestic violence incident, and the trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching its description Friday afternoon.

“During the traffic stop the trooper was placed in a life-threatening situation by the vehicle operator, and in response discharged an agency-issued firearm striking the male subject,” state police said in a news release.

The man who was shot died at the scene. State police said the shooting happened at about 3 p.m.

State police said their Critical Incident Response Team responded, and the investigation is ongoing.