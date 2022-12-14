Name of man shot, killed in case of mistaken identity released

The person shot and killed after attacking someone eating in a car in a McDonald’s parking lot in what was believed to be a case of mistaken identity has been identified.

The person killed in the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old Brandon Turner. The shooter’s name has not been released, but investigators said it appears he was defending himself.

It happened Sunday night in the Port Saint John area of Brevard County at the McDonald’s on U.S. 1 near Fay Boulevard.

Investigators said the gunman was just sitting in his truck eating when Turner walked up to the window and started punching him. Turner then tried to pull him out of the truck, calling the man by the wrong name.

Turner was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive.

Deputies are still investigating and interviewing witnesses, trying to learn exactly what happened so prosecutors can determine if anyone should face charges in the case.

