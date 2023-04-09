Name, mugshot released of wanted suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn stabbing spree that left man, 83, dead

Cops on Sunday released the name and mugshot of the suspect they are hunting for in a Brooklyn unprovoked stabbing spree that ended with an elderly man knifed to death in a NYCHA complex elevator.

Joevani Vale, 26, was identified as the suspect in a woman’s slashing in Boerum Hill Saturday afternoon — and police sources say he’s likely also the culprit in the fatal stabbing in the Wyckoff Gardens complex less than three blocks away.

Police believe Vale first struck about 12:50 a.m. Saturday when he punched a 47-year-old woman in the shoulder on Pacific St. and Third Ave.

About 1:30 p.m. he slashed a 31-year-old woman in her right thigh on Nevins St. by Dean St., according to cops. Medics took her to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police found the third victim, an 83-year-old man, dead in an elevator at Wyckoff Gardens on Nevins St. near Baltic St. about 2:20 p.m. He had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and right arm.

Vale has three past arrests on his record, police sources said — a September 2020 assault bust, a February 2016 arrest for forcible touching and a September 2015 arrest for public lewdness.

Cops are asking the public’s help tracking Vale down. On Saturday, before the suspect’s identity was known, cops released surveillance footage of him taken near one of the crime scenes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.