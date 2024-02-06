Name a neutered cat after your ex at this West Michigan animal shelter

FERRYSBURG — Workers at an animal shelter in Ferrysburg are putting a twist on Valentine’s Day.

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven, a nonprofit animal shelter, is running a fundraiser called “Neuter Your Ex” to address the problem of increasing cat populations.

Volunteers said they borrowed the idea from a rescue in Maryland. For a $25 donation, a stray cat will get spayed or neutered and named after your ex. Most of the cats are released back into the wild.

Last year, the shelter trapped, neutered and released 598 cats. Since running this fundraiser, more than 50 names have been submitted and almost $2,000 raised.

The nonprofit has five volunteer trappers. The volunteers are able to trap and fix around 12 cats a week, so it may take until April for the organization to use all the names they've gotten so far.

Michelle Yasenak, a secretary and volunteer at Heaven Can Wait, said the fundraiser is a fun way to spread awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering.

“We need to try to decrease the cat population, especially the community cat population. It helps stop the spread of disease and illness,” Yasenak said.

The fundraiser runs until Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

