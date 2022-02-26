Name of Puyallup police officer who fatally shot a man earlier this month is released

The name of the Puyallup police officer who fatally shot a man following a confrontation at a city intersection has been made public.

Josh Schaub, 32, has been with the Puyallup Police Department for two years, nine months and previously served two years with the Algona Police Department, according to a news release issued Friday by the Pierce County Force Investigation team.

The name of the man killed has not yet been made public by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The shooting occurred Feb. 11.

Investigators said police were called to the area of North Meridian and Valley Avenue about 10:50 p.m. after witnesses reported a man walking in traffic, jumping on cars and trying to enter vehicles.

Officers contacted him, but he climbed over a guard rail and walked to the 200 block of Todd Road Northeast, according to PCFIT.

“Puyallup Officers asked for priority backup and later announced shots had been fired,” the team previously reported.

PCFIT has not said if the man was armed or provided additional details about why Schaub opened fire.

Life-saving measures were taken, but the man died at the scene.