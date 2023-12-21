Name released in fatal Lincoln County crash early Sunday morning

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety have identified 27-year-old Evan Dale Mallatt, of Brandon, as the man who died in a single-vehicle crash last weekend north of Canton.

The crash occurred at 7:37 a.m. Sunday on 272nd Street and 480th Avenue, 11 miles north of the town of 3,000 people.

According to preliminary crash information from the press release, Mallatt was driving a 1997 Chevrolet CK 107 heading westbound on 272nd Street and ran the stop sign through the T-intersection on 480th Avenue while not wearing a seatbelt.

Due to this, the vehicle went airborne and struck the embankment. Mallatt was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Alcohol use is under investigation for Mallatt. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: DPS identifies man killed in Sunday's Lincoln County crash