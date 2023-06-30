Name released of Fayetteville man found dead in abandoned house

The name of a man who was found dead in an abandoned house in downtown Fayetteville on Thursday morning was released by police Friday afternoon.

The body of Curtis Lee Womack, 49, of Fayetteville, was found sometime around 10 a.m. inside the house in the 500 block of Orange Street, police said.

The investigation into Womack's death is ongoing, according to a news release. His cause of death was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available on your device's app store.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville man named as victim in Orange Street death investigation