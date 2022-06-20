Name released of Fayetteville man killed Sunday in Danish Drive shooting

The name of a Fayetteville man shot and killed Sunday on Danish Drive was released early Monday morning.

Marshall Parks, 32, was pronounced dead at his home in the 800 block of Danish Drive in the East Beaver Creek area about 11:38 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of some type of disturbance between a male and female on scene that are known to each other," a release said.

An individual was detained Sunday in the shooting, but as of Monday morning, no arrest had been made in the case, Lt. Lori Holloway said, noting the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at 910-703-3499 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Military & crime E=editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

