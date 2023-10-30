Name released of Fayetteville man killed on Pamalee Drive early Saturday

The name of a man killed early Saturday in a shooting on Pamalee Drive was released late Sunday.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Sterling Koren Whitted, 46, was shot shortly before 4 a.m. when gunfire erupted at a gathering at a house in the 1700 block of Pamalee Drive.

Investigators ask that anyone who was the victim of property damage or minor injuries as a result of the shooting call Detectives S. Berrios at 910-703-6243.

The Fayetteville Police Department investigating a shooting that killed Sterling Whitted, 46, in the 1700 block of Pamalee Drive, Oct. 28, 2023. Whitted was one of three Fayetteville men killed in shootings in the city in a 15 hour period.

Deadly weekend

Whitted’s shooting death was the second of three killings in 15 hours in the city.

On Friday afternoon, about 1:30 p.m., a man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Murchison Road. His name has not been released.

Then, about an hour after Whitted was killed and less than 3 miles away, Garon Webb, 41, died of gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Tamarack Drive.

Officials have not said if the shootings are related.

The weekend slayings bring the Fayetteville Police Department’s total homicide investigations thus far in 2023 to at least 40. The city investigated 41 killings in all of 2022 and had 37 homicide investigations by Oct. 29 last year. The total number of investigations in 2021 was 45, also with 37 by Oct. 29 and an additional nine in November and December.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

