Name released of machete-wielding Illinois man shot and killed by police this weekend

TOULON — A 66-year-old Toulon man has been identified as the person shot and killed by police early Saturday morning when he attempted to strike officers with a machete.

Rodney G. Williams was shot in the 500 block of North Olive Street and later taken to an area hospital where he died. No officers were injured, according to news releases from the Illinois State Police, which is investigating the matter per state law.

At about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, officers assigned to the Henry County Special Operations Squad, which consists of officers from several different agencies, was trying to make an arrest at the apartment on Olive Street. There, they found Williams who reportedly tried to hit the officers with a machete. Officers then fired their weapons at him, striking him, according to the ISP

Crime:Chillicothe man pleads guilty to setting fire at Planned Parenthood in Peoria

The ISP will conduct an independent investigation and submit the case to the Stark County State’s Attorney once complete. Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation at (309) 693-5015.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Police officers shot and killed a Toulon man over the weekend. Here's his name